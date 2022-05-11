Martha H. Livengood, age 94, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Landis Homes. She was born in West Lampeter township, daughter of the late Phares W. and Reba Hess Livengood. She was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church.
Martha worked for Hubley Toy Mfg. and later worked at Witmer's Greenhouse for many years. She was an avid flower gardener. She also enjoyed making crafts and making Easter candy.
She is survived by 2 brothers: David husband of Mary Burkhart Livengood of Willow Street and Earl husband of the late Joyce Deiter Livengood of Lancaster. She is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings; Ira, Paul, Rhoda and Mildred Livengood.
A graveside service will take place at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA, on Friday, May 13th at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. The family would like to thank the staff at Landis Homes for the wonderful care she received. shiveryfuneralhome.com
