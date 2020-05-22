Martha H. (Fox) Hoover, 96, of Leola, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care Center of Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Martin N. Hoover.
Martha was born in Earl Township on April 15, 1924, a daughter of the late Harry M. and Lizzie G. (Horning) Fox. She was a homemaker and a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by 11 children: Levi F., husband of Marie (Graybill) Hoover of Denver; Sarah F., wife of Sam Petersheim of Arbovale, WV; Esther F., wife of Edwin Brubaker of Memphis, MO; Carl F., husband of Lydia (Shirk) Hoover of Gorin, MO; Rebecca F., wife of George Brubaker, Jr. of Landisburg; Raymond F., husband of Janet (Martin) Hoover of Newville; Chester F., husband of Lena Mae (Musser) Hoover of Ephrata; Edna F., wife of the late Ezra Sensenig of Stevens; Ada F., wife of Curvin Nolt of Hurdland, MO; Frances F., wife of Irwin Weaver, Jr. of Memphis, MO; Ella H., wife of David Musser of Newmanstown; 65 grandchildren; 202 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Martha was preceded in death by a son, Harry F., husband of Vera (Redcay) Hoover of New Holland; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A viewing will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd., Ephrata. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Rd,, Leola. A private viewing and graveside service will be held for the immediate family only prior to the service. This viewing and graveside service will not be open to others who plan to attend the funeral.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
