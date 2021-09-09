Martha H. Hoover

Martha (Weaver) Hoover, 88, of Ephrata, PA, was born February 12, 1933, and died September 8, 2021 at the Lincoln Christian Home. She was the wife of Menno Z. Hoover, they were married since June 2, 1951. Menno and Martha celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 2, 2021.
She was a member of Goodville Mennonite Church, East Earl, PA. Martha enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the babies, and she enjoyed quilting. She was the daughter of the late Reuben and Martha (Horst) Weaver.
She is survived by her husband and five sons, Walter (Andrea), Pittsburgh, PA, Wilmer (Deborah), New Holland, PA, Jerry, Lancaster, SC, Joe, (Sandy), Alaska, Roy (Mary Joy), New Holland, PA, and four daughters, Lavina, wife of Calvin Yoder, New Holland, PA, Martha Jane, wife of Carl Zimmerman, Lititz, PA, Elva, wife of Larry Martin, New Holland, PA, Mary Kathryn, wife of Daryl Martin, Lititz, PA, and 20 grandchildren; Jackie, Amanda, Nicholas, Aaron, Krista, Heidi, Dorothy, Becky, Amy, Audrey, Nate, Natalie, Jessica, Tonya, Joél, Mindy, Rachel, Joel, Rebecca, Julia; 24 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers, Clarence and Henry, and 2 sisters, Elva Martin (Henry) and Irene Steffy (Aubrey).
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Leroy, Adam and Reuben, seven sisters, Alice, Marian, Mary, Elizabeth, Barbara, Lydia, and Laura and one grandson, Bryan D. Hoover, son of Wilmer & Deb Hoover and two great-grandsons, Caleb Joel Gingrich, son of Randy & Amy Gingrich and Jayce Gracen Horst, son of Tanner & Tonya Horst.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 13, at 10:00 A.M. at the Goodville Mennonite Church, 1556 Main St., East Earl, PA with the Rev. Bruce Sauder and the Rev. Kelly Martin officiating. A viewing will be held at Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple Street, Ephrata, on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and at the church on Monday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA