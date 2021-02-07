Martha Elizabeth Myers

We celebrate the life and mourn the passing of Martha E. Wolgemuth Myers, 86, of Woodcrest Villa in Lancaster, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown, who went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 3, 2021. She was born February 17, 1934 in East Donegal Twp., near Mount Joy, to the late Joseph and Edna Miller Wolgemuth.
She was the wife of Lloyd S. Myers for almost 67 joyous years and would have celebrated on February 13. She attended Donegal School, Mt. Joy, and graduated from the former Messiah Academy in Grantham. Martha was a faithful member of Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Church in Mount Joy where she was known for her hospitality and served on many committees and activities. She was especially supportive of her husband who served as deacon and treasurer for many years. Martha was gifted at flower arranging, baking and decorating cakes, and crafting-many of which were generously gifted to those around her. She welcomed all into her home, where many enjoyed delicious meals and Christ-centered conversation. Her love for life and serving will be missed by all, especially her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Dennis (Diane Herr) Myers of Ronks, Douglas Myers of Phoenix, AZ, and Karen (Jeffrey) Lowe of Mount Joy; five grandchildren, Dean (Stephanie) Myers, Duane (Megan) Myers, Krystal (Michael) Lilavois, Kelly (Matthew) Fairbanks, and Kristen (Dylan) Roohr; five great grandchildren, Tate, Madison, & Ella Myers, Lincoln Lilavois, Colton Fairbanks and two on the way. She is also survived by a sister, Catherine (Jay) Heisey, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Wilbur, Joseph Jr., Robert, Ernest, and Clair Wolgemuth.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Cross Roads BIC Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 with limited seating due to COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed at crbiclive.com. Social distancing protocols are expected and masks required. Burial at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions may be made to Cross Roads BIC Church. Special thanks to the staff at Lancaster Hospice & Community Care for their excellent care and support. To express a condolence to the family, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
