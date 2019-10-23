Martha E. "Marge" Faucett

Martha E. Faucett, 79, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Martha J. (Mowery) McFarland. Martha was the wife of the late Dwain L. "Drip" Faucett who passed away on January 1, 2018.
Martha was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1957. She retired from RCA after 40 years of service. Every Christmas Martha and her husband baked cookies for their family and friends to enjoy. They also looked forward to hosting their annual picnic. Martha enjoyed crocheting, knitting, flowers, feeding the birds, her cats and most of all spending time with her family. She attended Oregon Community United Methodist Church.
Surviving are three children, Jody L. Norton of Lancaster, William P. Norton, husband of Beth of Ephrata and Brian F. Norton, husband of Roxanne of Lititz; two step-children, Dwain L. "Lee" Faucett Jr. of Pine Grove and Barbara J. Wagner, wife of George of Mount Joy; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Wood of Columbia.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph E. McFarland.
A memorial service honoring Martha's life will be held at Oregon Community United Methodist Church, 1214 Creek Road, Lititz on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 131 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Smile Train, 41 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, New York 10010. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com