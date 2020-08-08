Martha Denlinger Stoner, 95, of Akron, entered into rest at Ephrata Manor nursing home late Sunday evening, August 2, 2020.
She was born in East Lampeter Township, the sixth of seven children, daughter of the late John L. and Mary L. (Kreider) Denlinger.
Martha married Charles Reist Stoner on August 30, 1947. They were wed for 59 years, prior to his death on October 30, 2006. They were members of the First United Methodist Church in Ephrata.
After receiving a B.A. from the Pennsylvania State University in 1947, she pursued a long career as a mathematics teacher, initially in Manheim Boro, then Bergstrasse School in Ephrata, Ephrata High School and Middle School. While excelling as an educator, Marty's heart was that of a mother, grandmother and artist. She was a superb seamstress and knitter, clothing her family and winning numerous local and state awards for her fine handiwork, and in later years for her crocheting. The artistry of her youth blossomed in her retirement, with a myriad of oils, pastels and watercolor works, often of her beloved family, barns, landscapes and cloud-filled skies.
Surviving are six children: Susan R., wife of Ronald J. Wanner of Akron; Marcia L., wife of David C. Dierwechter of Morgantown; C. Frederick, of Danville; John P. of Spring Mills; Mark T. of Lancaster, and David A., husband of Jennie Moody of Charlottesville, VA. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Jennifer, David, Kirsten, Brigitta, Alyssa, and Rebecca; three step grandchildren, Scott, Kyle, and John; two step great-grandsons, Gabriel and Aiden, and six great-grandchildren, Opal, Zebadiah, Carter, Emily, Brayden, and Nathan.
She is also survived by a sister, Kathryn Eby Landis, and was preceded in death by siblings, Bertha, Mary, Elma, John, and Miriam.
The family will hold a private memorial and interment at the Mount Zion Evangelical Cemetery, 105 N. 11th Street, Akron. A virtual celebration of Marty's life will be held on Sunday, September 13 at 6:00 PM. To attend, register at www.marthastoner.eventbrite.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marty's memory may be sent to Akron Borough, PO Box 130, Akron, PA 17501 marked as "Roland Park donation."
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.