Martha Cecelia (Twardowski) Ros died on Monday August 2nd at the Moravian Manor Home in Lititz, PA, where she resided since 2018. She is the daughter of Frank and Hannah (Stewart) Twardowski of Reading, PA. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Alberto P. Ros, also of Lititz; sons: Albert of New York City; Eric and wife Jennifer of Fairfax, VA; and grandchildren: Caroline, Molly, Julianne, and Christopher. Survivors also include brother, Gerard Twardowski and wife Lynda of Greenland, NH; sister, Blanche Twardowski and husband Mohammad Ostadsaraie of Springfield, VA; and sister-in-law Marta Maldonado of Miami, FL.
Mrs. Ros graduated from Albright College and has a Masters of Library Science from the University of South Florida. She worked at the Reading Public Library before moving on to library positions in Brooklyn, NY, Albany, NY, Ocala, FL, Washington, D.C., and McAllen, TX. She was a past Regent of the Edinburgh Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and worked for many years as a docent and historical interpreter at the Ephrata Cloister.
She will be greatly missed for her kindness, generosity, hospitality, phenomenal knowledge and recollections of historical facts, fantastic cooking and gardening, and for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
Services will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery in Reading, PA, on Friday August 6th at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543 ((717) 625-6104), in memory of Martha C. Ros. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com