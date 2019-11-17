Martha B. Garber, 97, formerly of Elizabethtown, died Friday November 15, 2019 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. Born in West Donegal Twp., she was the daughter of the late Norman L. and Mary Franck (Brubaker) Rutt. She was the widow of Henry E. Garber who died in 2009, and prior to his passing they had been married 67 years. Martha was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, class of 1940.
She was a member of Community Bible Church, Marietta, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, president of the Ladies Fellowship, and was an avid prayer warrior for all of her family. Martha was proud to be a homemaker and supported her husband on the family farm by helping in the barn, picking corn, and driving the tractor. She was also an avid quilter and had the pleasure of giving each of her four children a quilt, as well as her ten grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, flower arranging, playing the piano and at one time assembled a grandmother's clock. Her fingers were always busy doing or making something.
Surviving are three sons, Herbert J., husband of Sharon (Hoffmeier) Garber, H. Eugene, husband of Karen (Frey) Garber, Elizabethtown, Larry L., husband of Jane (Ehrenfeld) Garber, Maytown; one daughter, Linda M., wife of Elwood "Woody" Zook, Lititz; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Esther Rutt and Miriam Hess, both of Manheim. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Edwin, Frank, Harold, Norman, and Leroy Rutt; and a sister, Arlene Esbenshade.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service, in the chapel at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. There will be a public visitation with the family at Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy, on Tuesday evening from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM, and also at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the service. Interment in Bossler Mennonite Cemetery will be private. If desired, contributions in Martha's memory may be made to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Care Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster PA 17601 or Community Bible Church Missions, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta PA 17547. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com