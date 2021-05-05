Martha B. Adamire, 86, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in the home of her loving daughter, Karen and "special man," her son-in-law Thomas Paul. They were her amazing caretakers, making the last two years of her life the very best they could have been. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Frances (Foster) Bates and was the loving wife of Richard A. Adamire for 44 years until his passing in 2012.
Her love of talking to people was evident and allowed her to make special connections with them. She enjoyed Saturday morning breakfasts at the Mountville Family Restaurant and spending time with family and friends. She especially loved family trips, particularly her trips to Anna Maria Island, FL and going to see "Wicked" in New York City. She also took great pleasure in doing embroidery, going to concerts at American Music Theatre, and playing bingo.
Martha is survived by her loving children; Linda, wife of Charles Snyder; Tina Willenbring, fiancée of Jake Speraw; Karen, wife of Thomas Paul; Richard Adamire, Jr., fiancé of Crystal McFarland and Timothy Adamire, husband of Diana. Also surviving are her sister, Marjorie Urban; sister-in-law, Donna Bates; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Wise; two brothers, Warren and Roger Bates and two sisters, Barbara Culhane and Sarah Bates.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To leave an online condolence, please visit
