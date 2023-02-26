Martha Ann "Marty" Habecker, 89, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Moravian Manor in Lititz, PA. Born in Lancaster, PA, Marty was the daughter of the late Elmer Kreider and Martha Snavely Cope. Marty was preceded in death by her husband, James Habecker who passed away in April 2008.
Marty graduated from Hempfield High School and the Women's College of the University of North Carolina. Marty taught second grade at Westtown School for 20 years. Always an avid reader, Marty volunteered at the Landsdowne, PA Public Library and at the Lititz Public Library for over 20 years, serving as a Trustee from 2002 through 2004.
In addition to reading, Marty enjoyed gardening and traveling with her family to Stone Harbor, NJ, Folly Beach, SC, Oxford, MD, the Caribbean, Carmel, CA, Aspen, CO, and a group trip to Russia and Poland in 1977.
Marty is survived by her son, Kent Habecker and his wife, Liz of Lancaster, her daughter, Jamie Habecker, of Richmond, VA, her granddaughters, Sara Habecker, married to Tim Asselin of Boston, MA, Annie Habecker and Laura Habecker both of New York City and her brother, John Cope and his wife, Helen of Mechanicsburg, PA. Marty's brother, Samuel Cope formerly of Fort Smith, AR passed away in 2019.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Marty's name may be made to Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543. https://www.moravianmanorcommunities.org/tribute-gifts/
