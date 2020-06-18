Martha Alice Farver-Apgar, 88, of Elizabethtown, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday June 14, 2020. She was born to the late Clyde M. and Alice A. (Brown) Farver. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles S. Farver-Apgar on July 30, 2001.
She is survived by her sisters, Joan Fantom and Sandra Farver; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, C. Lawrence Farver.
Private family services are being held at this time. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date and a complete obituary will appear at that time.
Services have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 120 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
