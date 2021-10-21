Martha Alice Farver-Apgar, 88, of Elizabethtown, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday June 14, 2020. She was born April 4, 1932 to the late Clyde M. and Alice A. (Brown) Farver.
Martha’s life of devotion to Christ Church (UCC) began at her confirmation in 1946 and spanned seven decades. Her service, which is too extensive to recount, included teaching Sunday School for 46 years, serving as a Deacon, an Elder, and Chairing and serving on numerous committees.
Her involvement in her community was far reaching and she impacted the lives of many through her volunteer work and generous spirit. In addition to her dedication to Christ Church, she was very active in the Elizabethtown Business and Professional Women’s Club serving in many leadership roles and was named Woman of the Year in 1992. She served on the Board of Directors for the Elizabethtown Public Library, the Board of Directors for the Elizabethtown Child Care Center, and was also a member of the Elizabethtown Historical Society, and the Elizabeth Hughes Society.
Martha worked at Elizabethtown College for over 44 years. One of her proudest moments was being named Director of Personnel Emerita by the Board of Trustees of Elizabethtown College upon her retirement.
On December 19, 1981 she married Charles S. Farver-Apgar and they embarked on many years of travel and adventure together.
Martha “Aunt Mart” to many, considered among her proudest accomplishments to be her confirmation, her many special friendships and the birth of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Never one to miss acknowledging someone’s birthday or a special occasion with a card, gift, or phone call, we will miss that personal touch she always brought to each interaction.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles S. Farver-Apgar on July 30, 2001.
She was survived by her sisters, Sandra Farver and Joan Fantom (who subsequently passed away in November 2020); her niece Amy Puglise-Sourdiff (Cole), her nephews, D. Andrew Fantom (Nancy), Lawrence W. Farver (Daniel), Jim Farver (Lisa), Bill Farver, John Keshavan (Katherine) and Peter Keshavan (Emi) along with their families. She was predeceased by her brother, C. Lawrence Farver and her niece, Barbara Fantom Fry.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday October 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA. Please note that the Church requires that all persons attending wear appropriate face masks.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
