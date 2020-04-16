Martha Agnes Armbrecht, 98, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Brethren Village, Lititz.
Born October 25, 1921 and raised in Philadelphia, she was the wife of the late Harvey Haywood Armbrecht whom she married June 1, 1945. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Martha (Hildman) Rodemann.
Harvey and Martha spent 60 years in Audubon, NJ raising two sons before moving to the Lancaster area in 2010, where they resided at Brethren Village. They were of the Baptist faith and were active members of Haddon Heights Baptist Church, Haddon Heights, NJ for over 60 years. Martha's strong faith sustained her and encouraged her family throughout her 98 years.
Martha loved gardening, sewing, and cooking, as well as teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She worked as a bookkeeper at the Holland Laundry in Philadelphia and the Peoples National Bank in New Jersey.
She is survived by her two sons: Harvey James Armbrecht of St. Louis, MO and Donald William Armbrecht and his wife Susan L. of Washington's Crossing, PA; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to Brethren Village, Attn: Development Dept., 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
