Martha A. Walker, age 97, formerly of Gap, passed away at the Garden Spot Village of New Holland on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was the wife of the late Peter S. Walker, who passed away on May 24, 2008. She was born in Parkesburg, daughter of the late Aaron N. & Amanda Roth Stoltzfus.
She was a member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church of Gap, where she was a former deacon. In the past she had worked at Pattie Tone Dress Factory of Gap for 13 years and Singing Needles of Leola for 18 years. She was involved with the Gap Meals on Wheels. Martha enjoyed quilting, reading and gardening. She quilted for many quilt shops and family members.
Surviving are 2 step children: Beckie wife of Phil Castor of Kinzers, David Walker of Hummelstown, PA, 5 step grandchildren, 13 step great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a step son, William Walker, 4 siblings: Lester, Edward, Edna Stoltzfus and Ida Martin.
A graveside service will take place at the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery, 441 Amish Road, Gap, PA on Saturday, March 27th at 11 a.m., with a brief viewing time at the grave from 10:45 a.m. until time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Spot Village for the wonderful care Martha received. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA. 17552.
Farewell Sweet Lady and may your reunion with your loved one in Heaven be joyous beyond earthly comprehension.