Martha A. VanderPoel, 92, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Luke and Elva Walter Biemesderfer and the wife of the late Rev. Frederick VanderPoel, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage, before he died in January 2012.
She was a graduate of Penn Manor High School and Rider University, Trenton, NJ and worked for Armstrong World Industries from 1950-1954. Martha was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and was very active.
Martha was a loving wife and mother and most of her happiest moments were spent as a homemaker. She enjoyed music, reading, gardening and swimming.
She is survived by her children: Carol, wife of Ray Blake, Elizabethtown, PA, Rebecca, wife of Alan Zoellner, Williamsburg, VA, Gretchen, wife of Michael Flora, Mission, KS and Peter VanderPoel, married to Carson Herrington, Arlington, VA, six grandchildren: Ian and Luke Flora, Marta and Daniel Zoellner, and Frederick and Lila VanderPoel. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Daniel Biemesderfer.
Memorial contributions in Martha's name may be made to Lancaster Farmland Trust, 125 Lancaster Avenue, Strasburg, PA 17579, or Luthercare, 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
A Mass of Christian Burial Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster at 10:30 a.m. with The Reverend David W. Peck officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. James Memorial Garden.
