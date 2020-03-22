Martha A. Stauffer

Martha (Marty) A. Stauffer, 86, of Brethren Village, formerly of Strasburg was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born and raised in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Adam B. And Gertrude M. Redcay. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold L. Stauffer with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
Martha is remembered by many for her 53 years of dedicated service with S. Clyde Weaver Meats and Cheese. She enjoyed working at Wayne and Central Markets serving as a clerk and making subs. She also enjoyed spending time outside in the sunshine whether it be gardening or spending time with her Yorkie, Suzie. Her hobbies included flower gardening, knitting, hooked rugs, Swedish weaving, constructing puzzles and watching NASCAR.
Her love will live on in her children: James Stauffer, husband of Kimberly, Judy A. Barnhart, and Sherry Welsh, wife of Thomas; grandchildren: Carrie, Joshua, Kristin, Jennifer and Rebekah, and her 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings: Bernice A. Nelson, Mary P. Whitcraft, and Harlan A. Redcay as well as a grandson, Michael Stauffer.
In an effort to protect the health and safety of Marty's friends and family, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. A private burial will take place at East Petersburg Hempfield Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Hempfield Church of the Brethren Building fund 1186 Stevens Street, Manheim, PA.
