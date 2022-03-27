Martha A. Kramer, 75, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Emerald Rehab and Healthcare of Elizabethtown. Born Wednesday, July 24, 1946 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Marlin and Mary Elizabeth (Drohan) Albright. She was married 54 years to David A. Kramer.
Martha was a 1964 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. She worked as a legal secretary for Charles Achey, Jr., Esq. and as a secretary for Olweiler Insurance. Martha was a Past President of the Jayceettes. She enjoyed playing Pinochle and flower gardening. She also enjoyed reading and loved her cats Patches and the late Josie.
Surviving in addition to her husband David is a daughter, Julie A. Shirk and husband M. Richard, Jr. of Manheim; a granddaughter Kaitlyn A. Shirk of Manheim; and two brothers Thomas and Michael Albright. She was predeceased by a sister Margaret and a brother Frederick.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service immediately following. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martha's memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com