Martha A. Bezzard, 93, of Millersville, PA passed away on November 14, 2021 while sleeping. Born in Harrisburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Rose Culhane.
Martha had retired as a nursing supervisor from Lancaster General Hospital where she was an R.N. She graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Lancaster, PA.
She was married to John E. Craney in 1950 and had three daughters, Kathleen Flynn of Reisterstown, MD, Susan Cotchen of Falls Church, VA, and Eileen Craney of Brownstown, PA. Jack died while working for PP&L in 1961.
Martha married Robert Bezzard of Lancaster, PA in 1963 and they had a son, Ronald Bezzard of Lancaster, PA. Together Martha and Robert celebrated 51 years of marriage until his death in 2017.
In addition to her four children, she is survived by ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Martha was a member of Guys & Dolls at St. Philips Church with Robert. She loved being at the beach with her extended family, then later traveling in retirement. She relaxed with counted cross stitch and her pieces are displayed in all her children’s homes. Martha also was known to enjoy visiting both casinos and ice cream shops, and playing games whenever possible.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be private in St. Joseph’s New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 1-2PM at the church on Friday. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
