Marshall Walter Myer, 77, of Lampeter, passed away on August 12, 2023. Born in Lancaster in 1946, Marshall graduated from Avon Grove High School class of 1964. He was employed as an electrician at Lukens Steel Company for 48 years before retiring in 2012. In his spare time, he loved watching drag racing, riding motorcycle, learning about history, playing Solitaire, and doing crossword puzzles. Many will remember his witty sense of humor.
Marshall is survived by his wife Evelyn Jacobs Myer, of Lampeter; 4 children: Dennis Myer, husband of Pamela Artz, of Bernville; Christine Carey, wife of George, of Etters; Debra Cecil, wife of David, of Lititz; Kelly Trees, wife of Timothy, of Lampeter; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 5 siblings: Kenneth Houck, husband of the late Annette Strichler of Honey Brook; Jerre Houck, husband of Geraldine Hart of Dover; Blaine Myer, husband of Daryla Rubincam of Pomeroy; Donald Myer, of Maine; Anne Warren, wife of Gregory of Maine.
Funeral services will be private; however, a luncheon in honor of Marshall will take place from Chantry Place, 15 N. Bridge Street, Christiana, PA 17509, on Saturday, September 23rd at 12 noon. Family and friends are invited to share fond memories of Marshall. In lieu of flowers, the Myer family is requesting contributions in memory of Marshall be made to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster. shiveryfuneralhome.com