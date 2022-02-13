On Monday, January 24, 2022, Marshall L. Weidman, Sr., loving partner, father, grandfather, son, and friend, passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with illness. Marshall was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Weidman, and his father, Wilbur M. Weidman. Marshall (Marsh) was born June 6, 1948 in Lititz, Pennsylvania to Wilbur and Joan Weidman. He joined the army right out of high school and served a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Marshall worked at Amway Corporation for 43 years where he earned the title, "The Wizard," for his knowledge of manufacturing and skills in compounding. He was known for always having a good laugh with friends and a joke always on hand. Marshall had a passion for antique trucks and tractors, which he shared with his "shadow," Bennett.
Marsh enriched the lives of those he touched and will be missed deeply. He is survived by his fiancée, Lois DeGraaf; eight children Matthew (SalLee) Weidman, Kamaron (Ben Marksbary) Weidman, Marshall Weidman Jr., Scott (Alicia) DeGraaf, Katie (Joe) Wolodkiewicz, Jennie DeGraaf, Kim (Josh Bir) DeGraaf, and Angela DeGraaf; mother, Joan Hostetter of Pennsylvania; siblings Linda (Mike) Schell, Denny (Donna) Weidman, Patti Dietrich, Doug (Michelle) Weidman; 12 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins (as well as his affectionately termed granddogs and grandcats).
Funeral services were held Feb. 4, 2022 in Michigan. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Marshall, his family asks that you send donations in his name to a veteran's program of your choice. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcaresgrandville.com.