Marsha J. Killian, 84, of York, a longtime resident of Mountville, entered into her heavenly home on February 9, 2022 at Manor Care – York South. Born in Lancaster on August 17, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Richard E. and Edna (Habecker) Spohn.
Marsha was a tube assembler for the former RCA and Burle Industries for 32 years. She was a Presbyterian, and tucked everyone into her nightly prayers.
Left to cherish her memories are her granddaughter, Rachel Killian of Red Lion; niece, Barbara Carter of Lancaster; 2 nephews, Jerry and Rick, a grandson Justin Fink, and daughter-in-law Mary Killian. She was predeceased by her loving son Robert R. Killian and her sister, Carol A. Carter.
A special thank you to the staff at Manor Care - York South for the kindness, friendship, and loving care so willingly given to our Grandma, Miss Marsha.
Following cremation, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to WoundedWarrior Project.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com