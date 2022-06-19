Marsha G. Schmid, 72, of Manheim PA, formerly of Haverhill, MA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 19, 2021.
A Memorial Service honoring Marsha's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
Plant a tree in memory of Marsha Schmid
A living tribute »
A living tribute »