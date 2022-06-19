Marsha G. Schmid

Marsha G. Schmid

Marsha G. Schmid, 72, of Manheim PA, formerly of Haverhill, MA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 19, 2021.

A Memorial Service honoring Marsha's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service.

To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Marsha Schmid
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
+1(717)560-5100
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter