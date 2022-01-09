Marsha G. Schmid, 72, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Haverhill, MA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 19, 2021.
She was born in Providence, RI on November 27, 1949 to Charles Johnson and Elizabeth (Long) Johnson. On June 23, 1973 she married Mel C. Schmid and was his beloved wife for 48 years. Mel and Marsha were missionaries in Mexico for 4 years, then moved to Massachusetts near Marsha’s parents, until their retirement, when they moved to Manheim to be near siblings.
Marsha had a great love for her family and her Savior and enjoyed serving others. She was a bi-lingual educator, homemaker, and generously volunteered her time. Whether serving meals to the homeless, visiting in nursing homes, teaching others English, teaching Sunday school, teaching at Bible2School, or helping neighbors, her compassionate heart was evident. Marsha enjoyed entertaining in her home, gardening, baking, swimming, and stamping and creating homemade cards.
Surviving are her husband Mel; her two children, Mandie (James) Eime of Paducah, KY, Matthew (Amanda) Schmid of Crofton, MD; five grandchildren, Zoé, Hope, and Elijah Eime of Paducah, KY, Tommy and Sophia Schmid of Crofton, MD; and three siblings, Pam Gillis of Crossville, TN, Sandy (Jim) Worden of Wellsboro, PA, and Dave (Maggie) Johnson of Liberty, PA.
Memorial service to follow at a later date.
