Marsha Ann Landis, 77, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Born in Ephrata, PA, she was the daughter of the late George, Sr. and Fern (Petticoffer) Male. She was married to Robert Landis, Sr. prior to his passing in 2001.
Marsha was a graduate of Warwick High School. Most of her working career was in the waitressing field, and many would recognize her from Chimney Corner. She was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the Phillies and Eagles. She also enjoyed watching tennis. Marsha was definitely a people-person and could socialize with anyone. She loved spending time with her loving family and enjoyed cooking meals for them. Anytime you saw her, Marsha had a smile on her face.
Marsha is survived by 4 children: Christine A. Berger (Claude), Robert Landis, Jr. (Ch), Mark D. Landis, and Lori A. Ebersole; brothers George Male, Jr. (Leslie) and Barry Male (Terre); 11 grandchildren: Stephanie, Alyson, Austin, Nori, Chance, Mitchell, Nikolas, Reiyna, Burt, Britney, and Nathan; and 7 great-grandchildren: Olivia, Tucker, Travis, Conor, Trevor, Sophie, and Paxton. She was predeceased by her brother John Male and mother-in-law Dorothy Landis.
A graveside service to celebrate Marsha's life will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 340 E 28th Division Hwy, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marsha's name can be made to American Cancer Society, cancer.org, or to American Stroke Association, stroke.org.
