Marlyn C. Kauffman, Sr., 92, of Lititz, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Elizabethtown Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was the husband of Elizabeth Hartman Maust Kauffman with whom he was married 29 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Earl and Edna (Kauffman) Kauffman. A U.S Navy veteran, he proudly served his country aboard the U.S.S Coral Sea from 1945 thru 1949. He retired after 35 years of service from the former ITT Grinnell Corporation. Marlyn was a lifetime member of the AMVETS, Columbia and a member of the former Shawnee Fire Company and Columbia Fire Company #1.
In addition to his wife are his children, Marlyn C., Jr. husband of Doreatha Kauffman; Dale Kauffman; Dianne, wife of Bob Frady; step children, Debra, wife of Robert Klink and Vicki Maust fiancée of Kenny Lease. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren also survive. He was the last of his immediate family having being preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private viewing and graveside service with full military honors will be held in the Salunga Mennonite Cemetery at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603 or at www.cancer.org
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
