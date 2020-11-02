Marlin S. Shelly, 96, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at the Lebanon VA Medical Center on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born in Mastersonville, PA, Marlin was a son of the late Elmer F. and Lizzie G. (Spickler) Shelly, and loving husband of Shirley A. (Ryan) Shelly for 36 years.
Marlin was a member of New Beginnings Grace Brethren Church of Myerstown, PA. He worked at the former Dutchmaid and Skip's Cutting for many years and most recently at Garden Spot Auto Auction before retiring at the age of 84.
A U.S. Navy Veteran, Marlin served during World War II.
In addition to his wife, Marlin is survived by three children: Tony (Rebecca) Shelly of New Mexico, Marla S. (Stevan) Brossman of Leola, PA, and Thomas (Jane) Shelly of Ephrata, PA; two step-sons: Craig (Rebecca) Bouder of Ephrata, PA and Charles J. (Lisa) Bouder of Columbia, PA; three grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by two sons: Terry and Jeffrey; one sister, Arlene; three brothers: Elwood, Galen, and Ray; and one step-son, Richard Bouder.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, November 4 from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday, November 5 from 9-10 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 indoor gathering limit of 25 persons, guests are kindly asked to keep visit time with the family brief, wear masks, and follow CDC Social Distancing Guidelines.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Gravenor's and will be by invitation only. Place of interment will be Lincoln Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
A living tribute »