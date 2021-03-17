Marlin Ray Zimmerman, 91, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home. He was born, February 20, 1930 in Stonington, PA, to the late Nelson R. and Mildred H. (Wilhour) Zimmerman.
He worked as Director of Quality Assurance at Schick Electric in Lancaster, PA and at Clairol, Inc. as Director of Quality Assurance, Appliance Division in Stamford, CT.
Marlin served in the U.S. Navy (Submarine Division) during the Korean War. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Landisville, PA, a member of Meadia Heights Golf Club, and the Lancaster Corvette Club. Marlin enjoyed RVing, traveling around the world, golfing, and music.
Marlin was predeceased by his first wife of 35 years, Joyce G. Zimmerman, and is survived by his current wife of 29 years, Mary (Glick) Zimmerman; his sons, Randy Zimmerman (Kay) and Rob Zimmerman (Melanie); two granddaughters, Sahara Wilson and Brianna Zimmerman; one great-granddaughter, A'lariyah Royal; stepchildren: Sean Kripal (Stephine), Barbara (Kripal) Williams (David), Matthew Kripal; and four step- grandchildren, Alison, Jack, Matthew, and Bailey. Preceding him in death were two sisters, Miriam Espenshade and Ruby Gable.
Friends are invited to a public viewing at Zion Lutheran Church, 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA, 17538, on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. The funeral service will be private (by invitation only) directly after from 10-11 a.m.; however, you may watch the live stream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/10396184
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Northumberland Memorial Park at 2956 PA-61, Sunbury, PA 17801.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Marlin's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com to leave a condolence or to watch the taped version after the service.