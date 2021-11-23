Marlin Ray Horst, 77, of Myerstown, PA passed away peacefully with his children by his side at Hershey Medical Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was born on May 18, 1944 to the late Earl B. and Grace M. (Horst) Horst. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Betty) (Martin) Horst. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Marlin was employed for 44 years at Rigidply Rafters in Richland.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Marlene, wife of Harlan Fox , Bethel, PA; Lorraine, wife of Mark Weaver, Womelsdorf, PA; Ray, husband of Karen (Burkholder) Horst, Stevens, PA; Jane, wife of Carl Stephen Martin, Lebanon, PA; 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, John Elvin Horst, husband of Verna (Zook); sisters, Lavern, wife of James Doutrich; Rhoda, wife of Wilmer Lehman. He was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Horst, married to Bertha Horst; sister, Thelma Weaver, wife of David Weaver.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10 AM in Schaefferstown Mennonite Church, 625 N. Market St., Myerstown, PA, where he was an active member for many years. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Friday, from 1 PM to 4 PM and 5 PM to 8 PM at the church.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
