Marlin L. Stoltzfus, 57, of Marietta, returned to his heavenly home on Monday, September 2, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. His unwavering faith in God and his devotion to his family supported him in his fight and ultimately gave him peace.
He was the husband of Michele E. Kline Stoltzfus, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage this past July 18th. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of Elmer and Rebecca Blank Stoltzfus of Gordonville.
Marlin was self-employed as a drywall finisher for 30 years and for the past few years, was a manager at Shady Maple Smorgasbord. He was featured on an episode of Extreme Home Makeover showcasing his drywalling talents.
He was a very active member of The Outpouring Church in Lancaster, where he was involved with planning and offered counseling. This devotion to ministry was an example of the great compassion and servant heart he had towards others and his love for God. His faith was of great importance in his life, he loved The Lord with all of his heart. He loved distance running but especially enjoyed running to support a cause that helped others. He was still running 5Ks to help others even while enduring his own chemo sessions for stage 3 cancer, and placing 1st, 2nd and 3rd in his age class. Even in his last hours, he wanted to donate his retinas to two blind people. It was always about someone else, never himself.
Marlin was caring, humble, and protective of those he loved. He loved his family and especially enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, where he showed his joy for life and his spirit.
Marlin was a 1979 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School where he was a wrestler and runner.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his 4 children: Josiah married to Nicole of Milford, OH, Angelica married to Andrew Glass of Batavia, OH, Shay married to Troy Sauger of Marietta, PA and Joel of Felton, PA; his 5 grandchildren Landon, Riley, Kaylin, Ivy, and Stella; and his siblings: Brenda married to Ken Diller of Gordonville, Merv married to Jan Stoltzfus of Smoketown, Larry married to Cheryl Stoltzfus of Lancaster and his, twin, Marilyn married to Dennis White of Lancaster.
Friends will be received on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, and again on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9-10AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 10AM. Interment to follow in Ridgeview Mennonite Cemetery in Gordonville. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Marlin's memory to Outpouring Church, 2137 Embassy Drive, Suite 218, Lancaster, PA 17603.