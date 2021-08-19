Marlin L. "Pete" Cassel, 81, of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Walter K. and Nettie Forney Cassel. He was the loving husband of Susan E. Buckwalter Cassel and they would have observed their 60th wedding anniversary in September of this year.
Marlin was a life-long farmer, who was known for helping local farmers with his experience in a humble and caring way. In his early years he was a member of the Future Farmers of America, and raised a grand champion steer; his love for agriculture continued with his involvement with the Manheim Farm Show.
Marlin was an active and faithful member of White Oak Church, Manheim; and served as a trustee for Kreider's Brethren Church and Cemetery. In his later years, Marlin assisted Amish farmers by transporting equipment and produce in helping their Agri-Businesses. He loved hunting deer and spending time at the family cabin in East Waterford, Juniata County. Marlin loved his Lord and served the church. He felt blessed to have a life full of working on the farm and sharing his life with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters: Kathy wife of Kervin Myer of York, Brenda wife of Randy Bauman of Grantville, Karen wife of Karl Bear of North Canton, OH, two sons: Michael husband of Kelly Cassel and David husband of Pam Cassel all of Manheim, twenty-one grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two sisters: Mildred Nissley of Manheim, and Thelma wife of John Wolgemuth of Mount Joy. Preceding him in death is a son, Barry Cassel, a grandson, Austin Bauman, and a brother, John Cassel.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Pleasant View Retirement Community for the compassionate care they provided for Marlin during his time at Pleasant View.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marlin's funeral service at the White Oak Church, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with additional viewing on Monday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Marlin's memory to: The Manheim Project, C/O White Oak Church, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. To send the family in-line condolence, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com