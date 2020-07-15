Marlin L. Esh, 22, of 381 Centerville Rd., Gordonville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was the loving son of Levi D. and Kathryn (Lapp) Esh. He worked alongside his father as a mason, and attended the Old Order Amish Church.

Also surviving are: a brother, Ervin married to Rachel Lantz Esh, Gordonville; 2 sisters, Rebecca Lynn wife of Sam Riehl, Jr., Ronks, and Leona Joy at home; his fiancée, Kathryn Beiler, Gap; maternal grandparents, Benuel and Katie King, Narvon.

Marlin will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Funeral services are private with interment in Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville.

Furman's – Leola

FurmanFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Marlin Esh
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
717-656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter