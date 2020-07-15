Marlin L. Esh, 22, of 381 Centerville Rd., Gordonville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was the loving son of Levi D. and Kathryn (Lapp) Esh. He worked alongside his father as a mason, and attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are: a brother, Ervin married to Rachel Lantz Esh, Gordonville; 2 sisters, Rebecca Lynn wife of Sam Riehl, Jr., Ronks, and Leona Joy at home; his fiancée, Kathryn Beiler, Gap; maternal grandparents, Benuel and Katie King, Narvon.
Marlin will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Funeral services are private with interment in Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville.
Furman's – Leola
