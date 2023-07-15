Marlin K. Ressler, 93, of Lebanon passed away on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023, at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center. He is survived by his loving wife of over 73 years, Anna Ruth (Miller) Ressler. Born in Lampeter, PA on January 6th, 1930, he was the son of the late Clarence W. and Mary (Koser) Ressler.
Marlin moved to Elizabethtown, PA, where he was raised from the age of 3. Marlin served as a pastor for over 54 years at various Brethren in Christ churches, including Sherman's Valley, Hollowell, New Guilford, Christian Union in Garrett, Indiana, and Heise Hill in Gormley, Ontario, Canada. Gifted with a rich, deep voice, in his earlier years, he was also the announcer for the Gospel Tide Hour radio program until pastoring moved him out of the state. He retired at his home church, Conoy Brethren in Christ in Elizabethtown, PA, and then served as interim pastor for 9 different churches in his retirement. He and his wife also served as hosts in Youngways Missionary Guest House in Zimbabwe, Africa.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four grandchildren, Cari Daub, wife of Brock of Lebanon, Ira W. Ressler of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, Zachary M. Ressler of Richmond Hill in Ontario, Canada, Josephine D. Rawlings of Coe Hill in Ontario, Canada, and three great-grandchildren, Lauren Daub, Kyla Daub and Jayden. Marlin was preceded in death by two adopted children, Marlene R. Tussey, Daniel E. Ressler, and four siblings, Faye R. Martin, Melvin Ressler, Verna Mae Climenhaga, and Nelson K. Ressler.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, at Fairland Brethren in Christ, 529 W. Penn Ave., Cleona, PA 17042, officiated by Marlin's great-nephew, Pastor Nick Ressler. A public visitation will be held from 9 AM-11 AM on Saturday at the Church. There will be a luncheon provided, following the Memorial Service. Continuing to serve others, Marlin has donated his body to the Human Gifts Registry of Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marlin's memory to Brethren in Christ World Missions or the Lebanon Rescue Mission. The Lebanon Rescue Mission serves to provide an environment where Men and Women can work to change their lives as they come to know the love and grace of Jesus. Donations to these organizations will continue to honor the blessings of the Lord in Marlin's life. Donations can be made online at www.lebanonrescuemission.org or by mail: Lebanon Rescue Mission P.O. Box 5 Lebanon, PA 17046.