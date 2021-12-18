Marlin E. Uhrich, age 89, formerly of Lancaster and Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at Woodhaven Care Center, Monroeville, PA on December 15, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy (Bomgardner) Uhrich in 2015. They were married 59 years. Born in Hershey on September 14, 1932, he was the son of the late Charles Ambrose Uhrich and Florence (Shireman) Uhrich. He is survived by three children, Jean (Melvin) Bohince, Trafford, PA; Judy (Robert) Johnstonbaugh, Allison Park, PA; and James (Michele) Uhrich, Columbia, MD; cherished grandchildren, Matthew (Kate) Bohince, Dana Bohince, Hannah and Nathan Johnstonbaugh, Nina and Naomi Uhrich, and a sister Florence (Uhrich) Smith.
Marlin was retired from the Maintenance Department at Milton Hershey School. He was a life-long member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown. He was also a founding member of the Elizabethtown Grange.
He was quick witted and loved to tell jokes. He and his wife spent time with their grandchildren when they were young, fishing, mini-golfing, and taking many day trips to Chocolate World and throughout Lancaster County.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Jadon Uhrich, two brothers, Charles and John, and a sister, Dorothy (Uhrich) Bashore.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 with Rev. Dr. Galen E. Russell III officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 PM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Those attending are required to wear a face covering/mask. Private interment will be in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marlin’s memory to Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, www.etownucc.org
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com