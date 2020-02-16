Marlin E. "Hersh" Hershey, 78, of Downingtown, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at University of Penn Hospital after suffering a massive stroke. He had been in failing health for many years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John E., and Caroline (Benedict) Hershey. He was the loving husband of Mary (Weiler) Hershey for 51 years.
Hersh grew up in Quarryville and was a 1959 graduate of Solanco High School. He attended Millersville University before enlisting in the United States Navy. Marlin served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Navy "V" for valor. He worked for IBM for over 30 years and had also been employed by Weidenhammer Systems. After retiring, he started a small home repair business. He was an active, life-long member of Zion U.C.C., where he served as deacon and Sunday school supervisor. Hersh enjoyed all sports, especially golf from the perspective of player, coach, and spectator. He made regular trips to Alabama to play.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Timothy, husband of Despina and his much-loved granddaughters, Allie and Sofie. Also surviving are two sisters, Joanne (Don) Ankrum and Cathy (Lyn) Prange. He was preceded in death by a special daughter, Leslie Ann.
Hersh's memorial service will take place at Zion U.C.C., 900 Winter Hill Rd., Strasburg, PA 17579 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service. Private interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Uwchlan Ambulance Corp., 70 W. Welsh Pool Road, Exton, PA 19341. Online guestbook at:
