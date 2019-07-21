Marliene N. Hillard, age 83 of Gap, formerly of Mifflintown, PA, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. Hillard, Jr. who died November 7, 1998. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Earl K. and Sara Baxter Norris. She was a member of Limeville United Methodist Church in Gap. Marliene was also a member of the Eastern Star and Salisbury Township Historical Society. She enjoyed antiques, history, reading, traveling and was a World War II buff.
She is survived by 5 children: Bobbie L. Patterson, Reta M. Stoltzfus both of Gap, Raymon M. wife of Nicholas E. Reeser of Kinzers, Betty A. wife of Samuel J. Canestra of Lancaster, Edward E. Hillard of McVeytown, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Beverly N. Good of Paradise, and an aunt, Hazel Sidney Hess of Delaware. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Mark E. Stoltzfus.
Funeral Service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Wednesday, July 24th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Hall officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com