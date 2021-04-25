Marlene Valerie Smith passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021, in Lancaster, PA. Born on July 24, 1951, Marlene flourished in the love of her beloved mother Bernice Smith and her devoted grandparents Rae and Arthur Hurshman. Marlene worked for the U.S. Postal Service until resigning for health reasons.
After the death of her mother and grandparents, Marlene's dear aunts Adele Trowe and Elaine Westreich made sure she felt the love of her extended family. Her favorite activity was going out to eat at Olive Garden or Two Cousins. She also delighted in being with family and hearing stories of her cousins. She would always say, "Family is what's most important." She also appreciated the care of social workers Phyllis Landis, Leslie Nissley, and Wendy Mast, who went beyond their job requirements. Recently, Marlene lived in Lancashire Hall, where she enjoyed sending treats to the staff in honor of her birthday or the holidays.
Marlene is survived by her first cousins Carol (Morris) Solomon, of Maryland, Joan (Steve) Heller, of Virginia, David (Karen) Westreich, of Maryland, Neal (Sara) Westreich, of Canada, Rick (Susan) Trowe, of California, and a host of other cousins in Lancaster and across the country.
She will be buried on April 25 at Degel Israel Cemetery next to her mother and near the extended Lancaster family that constituted her world. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), at www.nami.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com