Marlene M. Nagle, 78, of Ephrata, formerly of Reamstown, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Fairlane Gardens, Reading. She was a daughter of the late Thomas & Eva (Grube) Hine and the loving wife to George A. Nagle for 59 years.
Marlene grew up in the New Ringgold area. As a young lady, she enjoyed square dancing which is where she met her love, George. She worked at the former Cinderella Mills & Hendricks as a seamstress and raised her family in Reamstown. Marlene worked at Maple Farms Nursing Home for 5 years until she retired in 2005. She was a talented crafter and enjoyed ceramics, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, and making dolls in old-fashion dress wear. A woman of faith, she had attended Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver.
Marlene is survived by a daughter, Dorene K. Moore of Ephrata; three grandchildren, James, Bradley, and Tanya; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Harold) Fryer of New Ringgold; Grace (Earl 'Bud') Paxton of Schuykill Haven; and four brothers, Larry (Marie) Hine of Nesquehoning; Dean (Pat) Hine of New Ringgold; David (Debra) Hine of New Ringgold; Dale (Susan) Hine of New Ringgold. She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Mertz.
A viewing will be held Thurs., April 8th from 9 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), Pa 17567, followed by an 11:30 a.m. graveside service at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Memorial contributions to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S Muddy Creek Rd, Denver, PA 17517. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »