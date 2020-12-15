Marlene L. Lefever, age 86 of Lititz, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Landis Homes. She was the wife of Charles J. Lefever, Jr. with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Larry Amway and Maude Evans Amway Ranck. Marlene was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg where she served as a deacon and taught Sunday school. She worked for the Conestoga Valley School District in the cafeteria, and for Ressler Mill Foundation as a tour guide. In her free time, Marlene loved cross stitching, watching Penn State Nittany Lion's football, collecting cardinals and small bells, and being a full time homemaker. She was a member of the East Lampeter Ambulance Association.
Surviving besides her husband is a son: Daryl J. Lefever of Lititz, 3 grandchildren: Sean J. husband of Gloria Lefever, Randi D. Hines, and Matthew C. Hines, all of Lancaster, and a great-granddaughter: Louna J. Lefever. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah L. Hines who passed away on July 7, 2000, and 2 brothers: Lawrence W. Amway and Robert L. Ranck.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marlene's honor to the Suzanne H. Arnold Center for Breast Health, 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 100, Lancaster, PA 17601. Murray A. Miller is serving the family. reynoldsandshivery.com