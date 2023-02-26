Marlene Kiesel, 70, of Middletown, formerly of Grantville, Annville, Lancaster and Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Middletown Home. Born Sunday, August 17, 1952 in Hershey, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Valentine and Patricia Violet (Smith) Gonzalez.
Marly was a 1970 graduate of Northern Lebanon High School and earned her Cosmetology degree from Lebanon County Vo-Tech. Marlene was a runner-up for Miss Pennsylvania in 1971. She was the owner/operator of Marlene Kiesel's Beauty Salon and and co-owner of REM Property, which bought and renovated houses. Marly was a life-time member of Zion EC Church in Annville. While living with Multiple Sclerosis, she participated in numerous MS events, and was a member of Lancaster MS Support Group. Marlene was married 40 years to Ed Kiesel. She also enjoyed traveling. Her greatest love was for her family and extended family, and her dog Noodles.
Marly is survived by two children: Mindee K. (Barone) Conway and husband Justin of York and Matthew Kiesel of Lancaster; two grandchildren: Aidan and Ciara Conway; a sister Maria L. Peace of Harrisburg, and a brother M. Bud Gonzalez and wife Phyllis of Gulf Breeze, FL. She was preceded in death by two siblings Michael Lynn Young and Victor Raymond Gonzalez.
A celebration of Marly's life will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marlene's memory may be made to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org or to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition at www.pabreastcancer.org.
