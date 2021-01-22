Marlene Jordan, 69, of Lancaster, PA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Marcella (Wilson) Jordan.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and Millersville University Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology in 2006.
Marlene retired from Armstrong World Industries after 31 years of service as an inspector. She also retired from the YWCA of Lancaster as the Residence Director.
Marlene was a believer in Jesus Christ. It blessed her to bless others. She was a phenomenal woman and leader who always strived to make everyone feel welcome. She loved learning, reading, listening to music and dancing. She also served as a volunteer and board member of the Cunningham Jackson Senior Center, "The Club," at Bethel AME Church. She taught line dancing and various card games such as Quiddler, Spades, Pitty Pat and Pokeno.
Marlene loved her grandchildren, family and friends. It gave her so much joy to be with them and bless them.
Marlene is survived by two children, Neena Jordan and Kayla Davis, wife of Louis Davis, both of Lancaster, PA. Three sisters, Regina Jordan of Lancaster, PA, Marcella Jordan and Wanda Gantz, both of York, PA; six grandchildren, Zavier Jordan, Kaylana Davis, Elijah Davis, Jacob "JJ" Davis, Kali Davis, and Quincy Davis.
A private Home Going Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
