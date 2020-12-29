"Normal is only a setting on a washing machine" she would say. "Marvelous Marlene" was the family Chief of documentation, writer of letters, quotations and lists. She served on the family spirituality committee; designer of holiday programming, Seders, poems, and songs. She spent a lifetime as president of theatrics with an extensive resume including dressing up, celebrity and made-up impressions, joke telling, and starring in family films.
Marlene I. Slater, 62, of Leola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at UPMC-Lititz.
Those who hopped on the roller coaster of life with Marlene, may remember her contagious laugh, many voices, how she marched only to the beat of her own drum. She battled a terribly unfair amount of mental illness most of her life with an unbelievable degree of bravery, strength, courage, hope, fierce faith in Judaism and love of family fueling her fight through the end when she lost her 2nd battle with cancer. She was welcomed to eternity with a long-awaited reunion into the loving arms of her parents Esther (Rosenberg) and Nathan Gildner.
She was born in New York City and a graduate of JFK High school in the Bronx. She lived in New Jersey and Lancaster, PA. Her warm hugs and zest for life will be most missed by her husband of nearly 25 years, John Slater, of Leola, her daughters, Heather Appelbaum Smith (Stuart Shepard Smith, Jr.) and Ashley Lauren Appelbaum, both of Lancaster, son, Eric Jason Appelbaum (Cynthia Margaret Appelbaum) of Phoenixville, and her beloved grandchildren, Stuart Shepard Smith III and Elaina Joy Smith. She is survived by her sister, Harriet Segal, and leaves behind an unfinished autobiography, endless collages, projects and works of art.
Marlene, a self-proclaimed Soul Sister and Dancing Soul lived for song, rhythm, God, her synagogue Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, Judaism, and speaking Yiddish. Her greatest joys in life were attending Friday night services and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marlene's honor may be made to Congregation Shaarai Shomayim Cantorial Soloist Fund (75 East James Street, Lancaster PA 17602). Additionally, please consider hugging a stranger, loving unconditionally, singing and living life with purpose.
A virtual funeral service will be livestreamed on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 6 PM on Marlene's obituary page and where you may send online condolences to the family at: SnyderFuneralHome.com