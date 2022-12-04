Marlene H. Campbell, 86, formerly of Denver and Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. She was born in Denver to the late John and Elizabeth (Hertzog) Garman.
Marlene, known affectionately as Tutty to family and friends, was a very loving and caring person. She was the center of attention at family gatherings and loved to sing Gospel songs and dance. In the past, she enjoyed visiting nursing homes and singing with her brother Carly. Tutty's faith sustained her throughout her life and she looked forward to meeting Jesus. Her joyful smile was contagious and would light up a room.
Tutty resided at Mt. Hope since January 2018. The residents and staff quickly became like family. Tutty's family would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the staff who treated Tutty with the utmost dignity.
Tutty worked various jobs during her lifetime. Her last place of employment was at Lancaster General Hospital, where she worked as a courier in the pharmacy department.
Marlene is survived by 2 daughters, Linda L. Brown of Lancaster, Patty L. Ward of York; 2 grandsons, Eric and Jason Brown; 2 sisters, Phyllis L., wife of George Wolf of Akron, Judy A., wife of Dave Hertzog of Denver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Cindy A. Campbell, 4 siblings, Josephine Schlouch, Donald, Carl, and Marlan Garman.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will take place in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, East Petersburg.
Memorial contributions in Marlene's memory may be made to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Home, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA, 17545.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
