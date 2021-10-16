Marlene E. Zimmerman, 45, of Lebanon, PA passed away on Tuesday October 12, 2021 in Hershey, PA. Marlene was born the daughter of John Elam Zimmerman and Elizabeth M. Zimmerman, on July 28, 1976 in Lebanon, PA.
Marlene is survived by her parents, sister Doris Hursh (Glenn), brother John E. Zimmerman (Laurene), sister Janet E. Martin (Marlin R.), sister Ann E. Martin (Earl B.) brother-in-law Raymond Horning, 13 nieces & nephews, and 24 great nieces & nephews. Marlene was preceded by her sister Sylvia Horning.
A viewing will be held at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Lebanon, PA on October 17, 2021 from 2:00pm-4:00pm and from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA on Monday October 18, 2021 at 9:30am. Please omit flowers. clauserfh.com
Browse »