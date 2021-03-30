Marlene E. Rice, 82 of Washington Boro, formerly of Conestoga passed away at home, Saturday morning, March 27, 2021. Born on July 6, 1938 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Ella E. Graeff Campbell. She was the wife of Benjamin G. Rice, Sr. whom she married on June 15, 1957.
Marlene was a 1956 graduate of Penn Manor High School. She retired from RCA as a Tube inspector after 25 years. Marlene was a member of Green Hill United Methodist Church.
A very big personality in a tiny body would describe Marlene. In her younger years she enjoyed watching Ben drag race. She loved going to horse shows, cooking, entertaining, snowmobiling and traveling. Ben and Marlene enjoyed camping at Silver Mine Park, traveling to Florida during the winter, along with traveling to Nashville and Alaska.
Marlene will be missed by her husband, Ben with whom she was married for 63 years; son, Benjamin G., Jr., husband of Kimberly Hrapchak Rice of Willow Street; daughter, Deirdre E., wife of Michael S. Everhart of Conestoga; grandchildren, Emily Rice, companion of Dave Crimm, Aaron Rice, companion of Megan Plasterer, Madeline, wife of Matt Brommer, Ashley, wife of Erik Polaski and Alexa, wife of Aubrey McStay and great-grandchildren, Elena, Henry, Nash, Waylon, Rowan and baby Nolan on the way. Marlene is also survived by her sisters, Geraldine M. Leed of Oxford and Glenda K., wife of Robert Holbein of Manchester.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marlene's graveside service on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2PM from the Green Hill United Methodist Cemetery, 5801 River Rd., Conestoga, PA. Please dress casual. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Marlene's memory to Hospice & Community Care. The family appreciates the care and support provided to them from the Staff at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute and Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
