Marlene Didner, 80, of Lancaster, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Harry and Bella (Feder) Bernstein. She was the loving wife of the late Saul Didner.
Marlene was raised in Queens where she met Saul and moved to Long Island to raise their family. She relocated to Lancaster in 1997 and called it home ever since. She enjoyed creating beaded flowers, and loved all antiques and collectibles; as well as Samoyed Huskies. She was an avid MahJong player.
Marlene is survived by her son, Hal Didner of Norwalk, CT, and his children Jacob Miles and Sabrina Min; her son-in-law, John "Jack" Deliver and his children Sarah Brook and Josh Michael; her sister, Ellen Karp (husband, Barry); as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Didner Deliver.
A Graveside Service will be held on Long Island at Beth Moses Cemetery at 1500 Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon, NY 11704 on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM and followed by a luncheon near to the cemetery. Friends will be received at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, May 20 from 12:00-1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made the Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center at Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/inpatient-center
