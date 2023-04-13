Marlane B. Martin, age 60, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on April 11, 2023. Born November 2, 1962, in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth (Wenger) Breneman.
Marlane was a 1980 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School. She spent several summers during and after high school managing kitchens at Camp Hebron in Halifax, PA. She then entered a voluntary service project in Homestead, FL, where she met her husband. She learned to prepare wonderful meals at an early age and cared for her family at home for many years before turning to a career in food service. She worked as the Food Service Director at Rhodes Grove Camp & Conference Center for over 20 years. She blessed many campers and conference groups over the years with her delicious food and her servant's heart.
Her pride and joy were her three children and seven grandchildren. She loved reading to her grandchildren, receiving gifts of artwork from them, and making simple activities fun with them.
Marlane is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dean L Martin, whom she married on October 2, 1982; three children, Dustin Martin (wife Christina) of Chambersburg, PA, Andrea Hartman (husband Justin) of Chambersburg, PA, and Trevor Martin of Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren, Jude, Clara, and Flynn Martin, and Michael, Olivia, Emma, and Aiden Hartman; and three siblings, Phares (wife Judy) Breneman of Millersville, PA, Nancy (husband J. David) Yoder of Spotsylvania, VA, and Douglas (wife Darlene) of Elizabethtown, PA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy Breneman.
A memorial service will be held at King Street Church on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM, with pastors Ron Cook and J. David Yoder officiating. The family will receive visitors an hour before the service.
A living tribute »