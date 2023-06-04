Marla L. Haynick, 76, of East Lampeter Twp., passed away at Brethren Village on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Jean L. (Martin) Dahr.
She graduated from Hialeah High School in Hialeah, FL. Marla worked as a bank teller and in customer service for Bank of Lancaster County for 20 years. She also did tax preparation at H&R Block for 44 years.
Marla was a parishioner at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Having a close relationship with her sister Ethel, the two of them enjoyed doing arts and crafts and attending art shows, counting funds at the annual Mother's Day Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Foundation, participating in the Heat Walk in Lititz, and traveling to Maine, Alaska, and Tennessee.
Surviving Marla are her son Christopher J. Haynick, companion of Holly M. Warfel, Lancaster; grandchildren, Michael C. Haynick, Lancaster, John M. Haynick (Crystal), Lancaster, Jessica M. Haynick, Quarryville, and Ashleigh N. Haynick, Lancaster; 10 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Ethel M. Dahr, with whom she lived, Stanley E. Dahr, Colorado. Marla was preceded in death by her son, James D. Haynick in 2000, her longtime companion, Walter "Smitty" Smith, and her former husband, Thomas D. Haynick in 2020.
A viewing will take place from 10-11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, on Monday, June 5, 2023, with The Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell as Celebrant, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster 17601. Interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or to Humane Pennsylvania, 2196 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
