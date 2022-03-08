Mark Yoder, 95, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. He was married 72 years to Alice Martin Yoder. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late David S. and Emma Stoltzfus Yoder.
Mark was a retired farmer. He was a member of the Goodville Mennonite Church where he had served as a deacon. Earlier in life he had been a member of the Young Farmers, was a 4-H Leader, and a board member of the ReUzit Shop in Morgantown. He enjoyed riding, motorcycle, four wheelers and horses. One of his greatest joys in life was spending weekends at the cabin with the family.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Galen J. husband of Marian Reiff Yoder of Lititz, and Glenn M. husband of Anita Denlinger Yoder of New Holland; two daughters, Brenda wife of Lester Bowman of Stevens, and Lucinda Ann wife of the late Robert Landis of Ephrata; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Julia Yoder of New Holland, and Dorcas Rolon of Hatfield. He was preceded in death by a grandson Jeremy Lee Yoder, and by sisters, Ruth Stauffer, Phebe Bell and Sarah Scott.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 10, at 11:00 A.M. at the Goodville Mennonite Church, 1556 Main Street, East Earl, PA with Pastors Bruce Sauder and Kelly Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheatridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA