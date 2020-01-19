Mark Wilson O'Connor passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 10th with his parents Don and Lorraine O'Connor by his side from a brief battle with cancer.
Mark is survived by his sister, Diane Riccolo and brother Steven O'Connor and four nieces. Mark was born in Naperville, Illinois June 29, 1964. He grew up in Lancaster, PA and graduated from Manheim Township High School. Mark was a graduate of Temple University and New England Culinary Institute. He worked in NYC as an executive asst. at PWC for many years.
Mark was happiest on the beach at Siesta Key and whenever he was cooking one of his multi course meals at family events with his nieces and family.
A private memorial will be held for the family at a later date.
