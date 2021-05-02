Mark W. Murray, Sr., 77, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Susan Hoffman Murray who preceded him in death in 2014. Born in Pequea, he was the son of Charles and Flora Beatty Murray. Mark retired in 2009 from the maintenance department of Brethren Village. He enjoyed NASCAR and rooting for the Phillies and Eagles. He also loved all his pets he had throughout his life.
He is survived by his children, Sarah Wagner (Mike); Samantha Murray; Mark W. Murray, Jr. (Tish); one granddaughter Nicole; and three great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Beatty (Barb); sister, Cathy Bracklin (Kurt) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
